PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.05 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $410,117.39 and approximately $24.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00036165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00338334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006169 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018707 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

