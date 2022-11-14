PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PSTNY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PostNL from €2.50 ($2.50) to €2.30 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

