Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.03

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 6954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Pontem Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Pontem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pontem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pontem by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pontem by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.