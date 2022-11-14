PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Raymond James lowered PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PolyPid Stock Performance

PolyPid Company Profile

NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

