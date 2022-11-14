PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Raymond James lowered PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
