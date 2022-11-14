Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,394. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.