Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,909,596 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,909,596 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 558,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 408.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,664. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

