Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 274.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,275. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

