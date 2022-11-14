Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $15.38 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 180,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.44. 107,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

