Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares during the quarter. Kforce comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 5.70% of Kforce worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kforce by 15.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

