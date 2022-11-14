Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $44.50 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019,990 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for about 1.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.97% of Popular worth $44,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Popular by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Popular by 36.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,749. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

