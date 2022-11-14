Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $213.99 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1,847.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,503 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics makes up approximately 7.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Methode Electronics worth $213,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

