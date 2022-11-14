Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 56,900 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1,625.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

About Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

