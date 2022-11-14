Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 15,795 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $59,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $36,796,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 46.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 219,859 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $15,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CRI traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

