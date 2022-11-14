Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. 14,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

