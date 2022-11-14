Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 123,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $131.33. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

