Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.97

Po.et (POE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $46,714.33 and $3.97 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00586235 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,053.16 or 0.30536047 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

