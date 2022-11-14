PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

