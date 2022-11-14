Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Axon Capital LP

Axon Capital LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 22.0% of Axon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axon Capital LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

PLYA stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

