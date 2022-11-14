Piper Sandler Trims Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Target Price to $2.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARAV. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,159. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 161.87% and a negative net margin of 695.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.