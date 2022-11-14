Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $6.73 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

