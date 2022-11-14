Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

