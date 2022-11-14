Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.00 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
