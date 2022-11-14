Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.00 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

