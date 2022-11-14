Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.09. 88,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,607. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

