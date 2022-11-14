Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

