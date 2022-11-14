Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.35. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $750.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of -0.30.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

