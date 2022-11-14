Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,161.58

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $1,768.51 or 0.11102059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $10,161.58 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,227 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally."

