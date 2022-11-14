Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 177 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $154.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.