Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 177 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $154.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

