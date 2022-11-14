Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,329 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $235.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.