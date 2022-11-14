Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,200 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

