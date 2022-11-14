Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $585,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

