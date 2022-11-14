Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

