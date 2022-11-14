Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.