Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

