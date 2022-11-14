Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

