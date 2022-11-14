PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $27,036.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,643,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,381,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,491.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.27.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

