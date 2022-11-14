Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.