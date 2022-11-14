Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 389,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,348,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.