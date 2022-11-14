Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 4.8 %

PEGA opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

