PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 366.73%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
