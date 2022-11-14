PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 366.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in PCTEL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

