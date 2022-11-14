Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.11. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $493.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

