Paul Young Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Rating) insider Paul Young acquired 1,500,000 shares of Byron Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$202,500.00 ($131,493.51).
Byron Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Byron Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.