Paul Young Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Rating) insider Paul Young acquired 1,500,000 shares of Byron Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$202,500.00 ($131,493.51).

Byron Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Byron Energy Company Profile



Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. Byron Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

