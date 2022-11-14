Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
