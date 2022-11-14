Paramount Global (PARA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA):

11/4/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

10/18/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $24.00.

10/12/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $19.00.

10/11/2022 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00.

10/4/2022 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 14,421,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,534,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

