Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.81. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.