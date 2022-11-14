Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.81. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

About Pactiv Evergreen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.