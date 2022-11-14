Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,035. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
