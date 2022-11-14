Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,035. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

