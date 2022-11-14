Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 37,221 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,221 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.57% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 3.4 %

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.