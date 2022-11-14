Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 123,916 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,916 shares during the period. Manitex International comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Manitex International worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International Price Performance

Manitex International Company Profile

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.