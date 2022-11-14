Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $32,326,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $152.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

