Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,265 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.87% of Asure Software worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 118.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.84. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

