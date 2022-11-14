Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,654 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Quantum worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $54,668.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 881,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,297.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,816 shares of company stock worth $180,551. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QMCO remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,793. The company has a market cap of $140.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

